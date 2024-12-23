NBK’s Daaku Maharaaj: Chinni is a tender melody for caring hearts

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj helmed by Bobby Kolli is releasing on January 12, 2025 for Sankranthi. Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. The film has Bobby Deol, who is playing the role of a menacing antagonist. It also stars Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvshi Rautela, and Chandni Chowdary.

Makers recently began the musical promotions and they’ve dropped second single “Chinni” today. The song beautifully captures the magic of Thaman S with its heartfelt composition. The playful montages between Nandamuri Balakrishna and the child, along with their deep bond, create a heartwarming connection that resonates with families. NBK’s portrayal as a caring caretaker for the child, focused on her happiness, adds an emotional layer to the song. Vishal Mishra’s soothing voice and Anantha Sriram’s catchy lyrics, makes it even more special.

The beautiful visuals shot in Ooty and the choreography by Vishwa Raghu are just amazing, while Chandini Chowdary and Urvashi Rautela makes the song more magical with their presence. Thaman S’s brilliance shines through in this heartwarming composition, with Anantha Sriram’s lyrics weaving together nostalgic rhymes and melodies seamlessly. The warmth and care of Nandamuri Balakrishna connects to every heart. This tender track strengthens the connection between NBK and his audience.