x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
View all stories
Home > Politics

Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions
image
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster sequel Pushpa 2 continues to be the hot topic in the media for one or the other controversies every day. It all started with the unfortunate tragedy on the release date which led to a series of unexpected incidents and finally the issue snowballed into a political controversy with Chief Minister’s shocking revelations in the assembly. This was followed by Allu Arjun’s press meet and then the clarification from the police department.

While the heated debate on the controversial incident continues, there seems to be more problems for Allu Arjun and his team from the ruling party in Telangana. As per latest reports, Congress MLC and outspoken politician Teenmaar Mallanna has filed a police case on Pushpa team. He lodged a complaint just a while ago in Medipalli Police station regarding objectionable content in the film. He complained that there are some scenes which project the department in a bad light and also belittle the police officers.

Mallanna demanded strict action against Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and the producers of the film for insulting the police department in a particular scene where the lead protagonist collides his vehicle with the police car and later urinates inside the pool in which the officer falls. He demanded to remove these hurtful scenes from the film and also sought necessary legal action against the team.

Mallanna said he watched the film recently and found that the presentation of a smuggler as a people’s hero will have a negative impact on the society. He opined that such stories will lead the youth towards a wrong path and spoil the society. Based on his complaint, a case has been filed on the team. He said films like these shouldn’t be encouraged by the public.

Recently, Teenmaar Mallanna also demanded the producers to donate 10% of the collections to the family of the victim who died in stampede incident.

Next Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case Previous NBK’s Daaku Maharaaj: Chinni is a tender melody for caring hearts
else

TRENDING

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions

Latest

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions
image
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Most Read

image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team
image
Will Revanth achieve what Chandrababu and YS Jagan cannot!
image
Telangana High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress Ishita Raj Perfect Curves Amyra Dastur Hot In Red Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition