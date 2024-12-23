Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster sequel Pushpa 2 continues to be the hot topic in the media for one or the other controversies every day. It all started with the unfortunate tragedy on the release date which led to a series of unexpected incidents and finally the issue snowballed into a political controversy with Chief Minister’s shocking revelations in the assembly. This was followed by Allu Arjun’s press meet and then the clarification from the police department.

While the heated debate on the controversial incident continues, there seems to be more problems for Allu Arjun and his team from the ruling party in Telangana. As per latest reports, Congress MLC and outspoken politician Teenmaar Mallanna has filed a police case on Pushpa team. He lodged a complaint just a while ago in Medipalli Police station regarding objectionable content in the film. He complained that there are some scenes which project the department in a bad light and also belittle the police officers.

Mallanna demanded strict action against Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and the producers of the film for insulting the police department in a particular scene where the lead protagonist collides his vehicle with the police car and later urinates inside the pool in which the officer falls. He demanded to remove these hurtful scenes from the film and also sought necessary legal action against the team.

Mallanna said he watched the film recently and found that the presentation of a smuggler as a people’s hero will have a negative impact on the society. He opined that such stories will lead the youth towards a wrong path and spoil the society. Based on his complaint, a case has been filed on the team. He said films like these shouldn’t be encouraged by the public.

Recently, Teenmaar Mallanna also demanded the producers to donate 10% of the collections to the family of the victim who died in stampede incident.