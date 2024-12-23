x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions
image
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case

Nampally Court shocked Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a depressed man because of the recent Sandhya theatre stampede. He is in legal troubles and his interim bail will complete in four weeks. He needs to get a bail before four weeks from the Nampally court. Several politicians and political parties have responded over the issue. Here are some updates from today:

A police picket was arranged today at the residence of Allu Arjun after the attacks that took place yesterday. The cops are investigating the matter further.

Revathi’s husband responded today that Allu Arjun has donated Rs 10 lakhs till date and his team has been in regular touch after his son Sree Tej got admitted in the hospital. He said that they promised to send the pending Rs 15 lakhs at a later date. He thanked Revanth Reddy for the support. He also revealed that Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has handed over Rs 25 lakhs cheque on Saturday to him. He said that he paid Rs 50000 for the hospital expenses in advance and the rest was taken care of by the government and the team of Allu Arjun.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule met the family of Revathi in KIMS Hospitals and handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs. Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too was present during the occasion.

Social media is filled with debates all over and some are supporting Allu Arjun while most of them are supporting the words of Revanth Reddy. The Telangana cops are expected to file a petition tomorrow against the bail petition of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun’s legal team met him in his residence this evening a crucial meeting took place.

Allu Arjun has been asked to appear before the Chikkadapally cops for investigation tomorrow and the actor is expected to attend the investigation at 11 AM.

Next Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions Previous Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team
else

TRENDING

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions

Latest

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions
image
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Most Read

image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team
image
Will Revanth achieve what Chandrababu and YS Jagan cannot!
image
Telangana High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress Ishita Raj Perfect Curves Amyra Dastur Hot In Red Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition