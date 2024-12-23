Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a depressed man because of the recent Sandhya theatre stampede. He is in legal troubles and his interim bail will complete in four weeks. He needs to get a bail before four weeks from the Nampally court. Several politicians and political parties have responded over the issue. Here are some updates from today:

A police picket was arranged today at the residence of Allu Arjun after the attacks that took place yesterday. The cops are investigating the matter further.

Revathi’s husband responded today that Allu Arjun has donated Rs 10 lakhs till date and his team has been in regular touch after his son Sree Tej got admitted in the hospital. He said that they promised to send the pending Rs 15 lakhs at a later date. He thanked Revanth Reddy for the support. He also revealed that Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has handed over Rs 25 lakhs cheque on Saturday to him. He said that he paid Rs 50000 for the hospital expenses in advance and the rest was taken care of by the government and the team of Allu Arjun.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule met the family of Revathi in KIMS Hospitals and handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs. Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too was present during the occasion.

Social media is filled with debates all over and some are supporting Allu Arjun while most of them are supporting the words of Revanth Reddy. The Telangana cops are expected to file a petition tomorrow against the bail petition of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun’s legal team met him in his residence this evening a crucial meeting took place.

Allu Arjun has been asked to appear before the Chikkadapally cops for investigation tomorrow and the actor is expected to attend the investigation at 11 AM.