AP Government wins over Vakeel Saab in tickets hike issue

The High Court division bench revised the order of the single bench’s decision of allowing the hiked ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan’s recent offering Vakeel Saab. The single bench reversed the order of AP government and granted ticket hike for the film in the state till Sunday and scheduled the next hearing for Monday. The AP Government approached the division bench which rejected the hike in the ticket prices considering the current situation of coronavirus. All the exhibitors will have to follow the strict rules for the ticket prices from Monday as per the GO issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh. It is unclear as of now if the GO will be applicable for all the future projects.

