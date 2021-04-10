TRS, BJP fires on YS Sharmila

The ruling TRS and BJP in Telangana have lashed out at YS Sharmila for her outburst at Khammam on Friday.

Sharmila held a public meeting in Khammam to announce the launch of her political party in Telangana on July 8 on the occasion of her father YSR’s jayanthi

Sharmila tore into TRS, BJP and Congress while delivering her speech in Khammam.

She termed KCR as “Dora” and Telangana as “slave” and said Telangana is crushed under KCR’s feet like a slave (baanisa) is crushed under Dora’s feet.

Sharmila described BJP as a ‘communal party’ saying that the party has nothing to speak about except Hindu religion and raking up communal passions for political gains.

The TRS and BJP reacted sharply to Sharmila’s comments on Saturday.

TRS senior leader and chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy fired at Sharmila for her statement that she will bring “Rajanna Rajyam” in Telangana.

Gutha said Telangana people suffered a lot under Rajanna Rajyam as it is identified with land grabbings in and around Hyderabad, looting of Telangana water from Godavari and Krishna rivers, rowdyism, goondaism etc and Telangana people will never allow any party that has Andhra roots in Telangana.

Telangana people had already buried Andhra party TDP in Telangana and Sharmila’s party will also meet the same fate. He said few Andhra leaders like Sharmila are attempting to rule Telangana again and loot Telangana resources.

The BJP condemned Sharmila’s remarks saying that YSR family itself is communal as it promotes Christianity and Bible.

BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar questioned why Sharmila talked about YSR providing 4% reservations to Muslims on communal grounds when she was accusing BJP as communal.