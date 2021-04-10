Now, Jagan to assess the performance of IAS, IPS officers!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is grabbing all the powers one after the other.

In the latest orders issued by the AP government on Saturday, it was mentioned that the CM will assess the performance of IAS and IPS officers working in the state henceforth.

Normally, Chief Secretary has the powers to assess the performance of IAS and IPS officers.

However, the AP government on Saturday amended service rules of All India Service (AIS) officers like IAS, IPS officials.

The CM’s performance report will now be the basis for promotions to IAS and IPS officers.

Even for sending IAS, IPS officers for central deputation, the CM’s performance report will be the basis.

With this, all IAS and IPS officers in Andhra will now have to strive hard to be in the good looks of Jagan to get promotions or central deputations.

Surprisingly, Jagan has exempted Governor’s secretary from his purview.