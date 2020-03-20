AP Governor to give report to Centre on law and order

Political circles in AP are full of speculation that Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will be sending his report on the state law and order situation to the Centre very soon. Governor has already taken clarifications from the Chief Secretary, DGP and CM Office officials. He has also enquired from them on why there are complaints about forced withdrawals of nominations. Also, he asked the officials about unusually higher percentages of unanimous results in favour of the ruling party.

Rumour is that the Governor is going to give his report to Centre in two to three days. Moreover, there are reports that Harichandan has in fact summoned CS and DGP only based on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry. Also, it was specifically intended to collect feedback with regard to the serious complaints made by State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar to Union Home Secretary.

TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu said that the Governor’s report would be changing the political future of AP altogether. All the election atrocities of YCP in addition to threats to SEC were informed to the Centre as well the Governor already.