KCR to visit corona hit Karimnagar

Telangana Chie Minister K Chandrasekahara Rao will be visiting Karimnagar on March 21 in the light of corona virus infected Indonesians visiting the district. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in Karimnagar

after eight evangelists from Indonesia who roamed its streets for at least two days have tested COVID-19 positive.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, health minister Eetala Rajender said the chief minister will be visiting Karimnagar to take a stock of the situation in light of incidents of corona infected persons visiting the district.

A 10-member religious group had landed in New Delhi last week. They took the AP Sampark Kranti Express and reached Ramagundam on 14 March. The group then traveled in a private vehicle to Karimnagar where they stayed in a Mosque for two nights

With the maximum number of corona cases reported in Karimnagar, which has a population of over three lakh, the state government put the district on high alert and immediately swung into action to contain and tackle further spread of the virus

The Indonesians tested positive for Covid-19 were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital. Further, all those who came in contact with the Indonesians were also shifted to the Gandhi hospital.

The group of 10 Indonesians stayed near the collectorate and the area within a three-kilometre radius was kept on strict urveillance. Residents of several houses, within the vicinity and outside of it , were being thoroughly checked by medical teams for corona virus. It is learnt that the Indonesians visited three mosques in Karimnagar. The state government and administration in Karimnagar have put several teams to scan the areas visited by the Indonesians.