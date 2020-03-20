AP govt postponed distribution of house site pattas due to Corona

In light of the spread of Corona virus, the ruling YSRCP on Friday decided to postpone its decision to distribute house patta sites to the poor despite the State Election Commission’s green signal to the government.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the State Election Commission relaxed the model code of conduct clearing the line for the state government to distribute house site pattas for the poor in Andhra Pradesh. The State government prepared the ground to give away 26.6 lakh house site pattas (registration forms) to the poor by Ugadi. However, the state government has now decided to postpone the programme due to the Corona virus scare. The houses in the plots, which would be in 14,097 YSR Jagananna housing colonies, would be built over the next four years. The state government plans to construct about 30 lakh houses by 2024.