KCR, Jagan take part in PM’s video conference on corona

Chief ministers of the two Telugu states K Chandrasekahara Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart on Friday attended a video conference being held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers and state health ministers to ensure a coordinated approach to counter the corona virus.

In the first such Centre-state interaction at the top level, Telanaga CM is likely to raise the issue of banning all international flights after a group of 10 Indonesians were found to have carried corona virus to Karimnagar.

The Telangana CM had put the state, especially Karimnagar on a high alert to contain and tackle the deadly virus. He will be visiting Karimnagar, which has a population of more than three lakh, to take a stock of the situation in the district where the Indonesian evangelists have stayed for two days. The state government has swung into action since and put up stringent vigilance in the areas visited by the Indonesians.

The Indonesians are believed to have visited three mosques in Karimnagar and the government is scanning thousands of houses with medical teams conducting health check ups to detect and rule out any positive cases of corona.

Modi has already held a video conference with heads of Saarc leaders and had deputed Principal Secretary PK Mishra to coordinate with states, who held a series of videoconferences.