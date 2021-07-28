AP govt acting vengefully against Devineni Uma: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is allegedly acting in a vengeful way against former minister Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao because he is exposing corruption.

“Just because Uma is exposing corruption, the ruling party is vengeful against him. What happened to the police when some rowdies attacked the former minister?” alleged Lokesh.

He questioned whom the law is favouring and demanded to know if people will be killed if they question?

“Is this democracy?…The DGP has to answer,” he said.

According to the TDP’s second in command, Rao was targeted because he questioned the alleged illegal mining in Kondapalli forest worth thousands of crores of rupees by YSRCP leader Vasanta Krishna Mohan.

Lokesh alleged that Rao is being targeted at the behest of government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The TDP general secretary claimed that police did not arrest the people who allegedly attacked Rao under IPC sections.

If this was the case with a former minister, he wondered what would happen to common people and warned the police that they meet the fate of their boss living in Tadepalli.

Lokesh said it will take only a little time but the culprits will stand before the law soon.

Police arrested Rao and shifted him to Nandiwada for allegedly perpetrating an attack on ruling party leaders.