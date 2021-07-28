Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati bagged a rare opportunity to work with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The young actor returned back to the sets and some action episodes are canned on the lead actors. Rana calls it an honor to work with Pawan Kalyan. The working experience with Pawan Kalyan is great says Rana and he called Pawan Kalyan an actor with ample experience. Adding to this, Rana always looked up to learn something new from Pawan as the actor has a different view on Telugu cinema.

Pawan Kalyan essays the role of Bheemla Nayak, a ruthless powerful cop in this emotional entertainer while Rana plays the role with grey shades and has multiple layers. The makers locked Rana Daggubati without a long hunt as everyone felt that he would do justice for the role. Saagar Chandra is the director of the film and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release.