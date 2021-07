A lift fight scene is one among the many highlights of Satyadev-starrer Thimmarasu and its sneak peak was released by music composer S S Thaman today.

Loaded with pulsating stunts, the sneak peak has been released ahead of the movie’s grand release in theatres on July 30.

Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan, the film has Satyadev playing a lawyer.

The film is bankrolled under East Coast Productions, S Originals.