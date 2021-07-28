Pic Talk: Rashi Khanna flaunts herself in Style

Tollywood actress Rashi Khanna is occupied with enough work. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You and she is busy with Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial. The bubbly girl utilized the lockdown break and lost enough kilos. Rashi Khanna flaunted herself in style and exposed her perfect abs through the latest photoshoot. Rashi Khanna looked gorgeous and hot in the clicks. Rashi Khanna is also testing her luck with a lot of Tamil movies currently. She has a handful of projects in Telugu and Tamil languages for now and she is soon making her digital debut with Shahid Kapoor in the direction of Raj and DK.

