Now, KCR eyes Huzurabad via Nagarjunasagar!

When it comes to devising election strategies to win elections, TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will go to any extent and give Opposition parties sleepless nights.

He did not go back on even to give Rs 10 lakh to each dalit family in Huzurabad in the name of Dalit Bandhu scheme to woo dalits who are a majority in the constituency to win by poll and settle scores with his friend turned foe Etela Rajender.

Now KCR has decided to tour Nagarjunasagar constituency on August 2 to review development works in constituency.

KCR made several promises to win Nagarjunasagar by poll in April this year and also promised to visit Nagarjunasagar within 15 days of TRS winning election.

TRS won but KCR did not visit Nagarjunasagar even after nearly four months. Now KCR is making same promises for Huzurabad by poll.

Opposition parties are campaigning in Huzurabad saying KCR only makes promises to win by polls but never fulfills after elections.

To counter this, KCR decided to visit Nagarjunasagar on August 2 and send a message to Huzurabad voters that his promises are not fake.