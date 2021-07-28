Jagadish Reddy, Komatireddy fight reaches flashpoint, Rajagopal arrested

The political fight in Nalgonda district between senior TRS leader, minister G Jagadish Reddy and Komatireddy brothers reached a flashpoint.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was arrested by police today (Wednesday) after he tried to obstruct Jagadish Reddy from visiting his constituency Munugode to distribute new ration cards.

Rajagopal snatched mike from the hands of Jagadish two days ago in Choutuppal during ration cards distribution programme two days ago. Rajagopal is angry that Jagadish is not following protocol in district and not inviting Congress MLAs for official programmes.

Rajagopal challenged Jagadish on that day that he will not allow him to tour his Munugode constituency.

Jagadish countered saying he will visit Munugode today and dared Rajagopal to stop him.

Rajagopal supporters obstructed Jagadish convoy today. Police took them into custody. When Rajagopal tried to reach Munugode from Hyderabad today, police arrested him at Outer Ring Road.

Police already booked cases against Rajagopal for snatching mike from Jagadish.

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also announced to obstruct Jagadish from touring his Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency.