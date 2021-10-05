AP govt advisor refutes state’s links with Guj drug bust

The emergence of a Vijayawada angle to the massive drug bust by the DRI in Gujarat recently has developed into a political battle between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.

In the latest development on Tuesday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, accused the TDP and some regional media houses of peddling fake news.

“Based on the information that some person named Sudhakar had given either his or his in-laws’ address, they are going to the extent of saying ‘AP has become a safe haven for drug suppliers’. This is absolutely false, there is no truth in these allegations. The TDP, its leaders and allied sectors are merely spreading fake news to meet their political agenda,” Sajjala said while speaking to the media.

In September, the DRI had seized 2,988.22 kg of heroin with an estimated street value of Rs 2,000 crore from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The consignment originated from Afghanistan, and was shipped to Gujarat from the Bandar Abbas Port in Iran. The GST number used for the consignment allegedly belonged to a company registered in Vijayawada. Ever since, the TDP has been targeting the ruling YSRCP on the issue.

Sajjala also stated that the YSRCP and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, like all other Indians, want the investigating agency to take the case to its logical conclusion and punish those responsible for such a serious offence as severely as possible.

He also pointed out at the huge quantities of ganja or marijuana siezed by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) as a proof of the state government’s resolve to fight the drug menace.

“Since its inception, a total of 2.5 lakh kgs of ganja has been seized by the SEB. The reason it is seen in the news more often is because the state government is taking action. The previous government either slept over it or was hand-in-glove with the perpetrators, because of which there was never any chatter on such issues,” he said.