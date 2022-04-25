AP govt forms new panel on CPS

The state government has formed a new committee to study the possibilities of cancelling the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The new panel was formed after holding consultations with the representatives of the employees on Monday.

The CPS withdrawal was one of the major promises of Jagan Mohan Reddy before the 2019 general elections. However, in the last three years, the government could not fulfil the promise. In fact, at one point of time, the YSR Congress leaders claimed that they had no knowledge of the issue and hence the promise was made. In other words, the government said that the issue was not in their hands and could not do anything.

However, it had now formed a committee to rework on the issue. The new committee will have finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. This committee would hold talks with the representations of the employees’ and their unions.

Earlier, the ministers and the senior officials held talks with the employees on the issue. Besides the Ministers and the government advisor, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, finance chief secretary Sashibhushan Kumar, secretaries N Guljar, H Arun Kumar and advisor on employees’ welfare, P Chandrasekhar Reddy joined the meeting with the employees.

From the employees, APNGOs Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, AP Secretariat Employees Association president Venkatrami Reddy, AP Revenue Services Employees Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, government employees’ association president K R Surya Narayana and teachers’ unions leaders, M Krishnaiah, N Venkateswarlu and H Hrudayaraju were present.

The employees and the ministers, besides the secretaries, held prolonged discussions on the issue and finally agreed for the formation of a new committee. The committee would study the issue, hold consultations with the representatives of the employees and even hold consultations with the Central government. It would then submit a report to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.