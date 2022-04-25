‘Beast’ director Nelson thanks Vijay for hosting film team

By
Telugu360
-
0

Director Nelson Dilipkumar has penned a heartfelt letter, thanking actor Vijay for hosting a dinner party for the entire team of ‘Beast’.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nelson said, “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team.

“I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored and I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir.

“Thank you Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity and bringing this film together.

“All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking barriers and showering us with love and support. As always, you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!”

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here