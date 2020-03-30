AP govt on tenterhooks, probes Delhi corona angle

The state government seems to be on tenterhooks after several people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh who went to New Delhi to attend the annual Ijtema, an Islamic evangelical event at Nizamuddin mosque in the capital city, were tested positive for corona virus.

On Monday, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh rose to 25, with two fresh cases reported in the state.

At least 10 people who returned to various parts of Andhra Pradesh from New Delhi in different trains after attending the Islamic evangelical event of Ijtema were tested positive for coronavirus. The state administration now seems to be worried how many more came in contact with these 10 individuals who are from Guntur, Prakasam, West Godavari, East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Viskhapatnam.

Guntur had been put on a high alert after a 52-year-old man who attended the religious meeting at the Nizamuddin Mosque, along with 20 others for two-and-a-half days. He travelled from Delhi to Vijayawada by the Duronto Express and went home by car to Guntur on March 19. He visited the hospital in Vijayawada on March 23 and his blood sample sent for examination tested positive. Similarly, a 60-year-old man from Prakasam who attended the event in New Delhi and returned to Chirala was tested positive. He visited a mosque in Nawabpeta and also stayed with his son and daughter in law in Indira Nagar residence in Chirala. The state administration stated that all event participants and their close contacts will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

In Karimnagar too, a group of 10 Indonesians who attended the religious event at Nizamuddin mosque were tested positive for corona virus following which the Telangana government had put the district on high alert. According to reports, the Indonesians had travelled in coach number S9 of the AP Sampark Kranti Express (Train no: 12708), boarding it at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi on March 13 and alighting at Ramagundam in Telangana on March 14, before travelling to Karimnagar by road. The Indonesians were accompanied by three Indians and stayed for two days at a mosque near the Karimnagar Collectorate, before the first patient reported symptoms of coronavirus. Later, all the 10 Indonesians stayed for two days in Karimnagar and visited at least 3 mosques. A 23-year-old Telangana man who was in contact with the group of Indonesians too was tested positive for the corona virus. The three areas which were visited by the Indonesian group were put on high alert by the Telangana government. Now, both the governments are investigating how many people came in contact with those who contracted corona virus and returned to both the two states.