AP Governor donates for COVID-19 fight, calls for restraint

AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has donated one month salary to the PM Cares Fund to fight COVID-19. At the same time, he donated Rs 1 lakh to the AP CM Relief Fund. In an appeal, the Governor told the people to stay at home as per the guidelines of the government.

Ever since the outbreak, Harichandan has been getting regular feedback from the officials on the prevailing situation. The Union Home Ministry has been monitoring the corona situation from time to time. The national lockdown and the closure of state borders have caused friction between people and officials.

Following sterner steps being taken, CM Jaganmohan Reddy is also set to meet and brief the Governor soon on the latest situation. Comparatively, AP is in a better situation because of absence of high traffic through international airports directly into the state. The State government has taken over all medical and health services now which enables Collectors to use even private hospitals for COVID containment.