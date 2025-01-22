x
Home > Politics

AP Govt orders Judicial Inquiry on Tirupati stampede

Published on January 22, 2025 by swathy

AP Govt orders Judicial Inquiry on Tirupati stampede

Andhra Pradesh Government on Wednesday ordered for Judicial Inquiry on Tirupati stampede. Retired High Court Judge Satyanarayana Murthy will head the Inquiry on deadly stampede, which took lives of six devotees and injured more than 30.

CM Chandrababu Naidu had announced of Judicial Inquiry on Jan 9 on Tirupati tragedy. Following his decision, Govt has released the GO about Judicial probe on Wednesday. Govt has set a deadline of six months for the Inquiry Commission to submit its report.

The ghastly tragedy took place in Tirupati on Jan 8, during the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tokens distribution taken by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities. Tirupati tragedy shook the Hindus across the globe, leading to widespread anger over TTD management.

As immediate steps, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu suspended couple of officers but those measures were seen as inadequate. Opposition parties and activists demanded for sacking of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, TTD EO Syamala Rao, TTD JEO Venkaiah Choudhary. But quite surprisingly AP CM Chandrababu Naidu did not take any action on them.

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed apologies on Tirupati stampede, taking responsibility for the mishap. He has directed TTD Chairman and TTD EO to apologise to devotees. But neither BR Naidu nor Shyamala Rao listened to Pawan Kalyan’s words. After so many developments, its finally time for Judicial Inquiry now.

