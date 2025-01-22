x
Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan

Published on January 22, 2025

Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan

Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati got a big boost as Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) approved Rs 11,000 Cr loan for the Capital city construction on Wednesday. Chandrababu Naidu Govt has been exploring various options to raise finance for Amaravati and HUDCO is one of the important sources among them.

While a decision to give a loan of Rs 11,000 Cr by HUDCO was taken earlier, the order to disburse the loan amount was taken on Jan 22 at Board meeting held in Mumbai. With this, AP Govt has been elated.

Informing HUDCO’s approval to disburse loan amount, AP Municipal Minister P Narayana expressed joy. He said that this move will ensure expediting of construction works in Amaravati.

AP Capital Amaravati has been the brainchild of CM Chandrababu Naidu. It was during his 2014-19 CM term that the city was chosen as AP capital. He envisioned Amaravati as grand capital with huge investment outlay.

However the fortunes of Amaravati turned upside-down after YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy took over as AP CM. YS Jagan had completely neglected Amaravati with his three capitals formula.

But Amaravati is once again back in limelight with Chandrababu Naidu bouncing back as AP CM. He is leaving no stone unturned to complete construction of Amaravati, during his second term as CM of AP, after Telangana’s formation.

