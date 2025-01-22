Compared To EVV Was Best Compliment: Anil Ravipudi

Director Anil Ravipudi has reached a career milestone with his latest film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which has become the biggest hit of this Sankranthi season. Starring Venkatesh, the film is on track to cross the 300 crore mark.

As he celebrates 10 years as a director, Anil reflects on his journey with immense gratitude. “From the moment I made my debut with Pataas, my dream came true. Every step since then has been beyond my expectations. The love and support from the audience have always guided me, and every film I create is a way to thank them. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has surpassed all expectations, crossing 100 crores in just six days and over 200 crores in one week. This success isn’t just mine—it’s a victory for the audience.”

For Anil, the true measure of success lies in the love and connection with the audience. “I consider myself a multi-millionaire when it comes to the love of the audience. With every film, my wealth in this regard grows, and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has only strengthened that belief. This film is more than just a hit—it’s a testament to the bond I share with viewers.”

Anil reveals that he drew inspiration from Jandhyala’s Hai Hai Nayaka to shape Bulli Raju’s character. “I’ve always been a huge admirer of Jandhyala’s films, particularly the sound effects in Hai Hai Nayaka. I took inspiration from that and designed Bulli Raju’s character for the OTT context. It’s gratifying to see how much the audiences are enjoying it.”

When asked about comparisons to the legendary EVV Satyanarayana, Anil humbly responds, “EVV is an absolute icon, and his films have had a profound impact on me since my childhood. To be compared to him is the highest compliment I could ever receive.”