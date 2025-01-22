x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Compared To EVV Was Best Compliment: Anil Ravipudi

Published on January 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Compared To EVV Was Best Compliment: Anil Ravipudi
image
Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan
image
AP Govt orders Judicial Inquiry on Tirupati stampede
image
Paradha Teaser Launch Event
image
Minister Nara Lokesh’s Busy Schedule at Davos

Compared To EVV Was Best Compliment: Anil Ravipudi

Director Anil Ravipudi has reached a career milestone with his latest film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which has become the biggest hit of this Sankranthi season. Starring Venkatesh, the film is on track to cross the 300 crore mark.

As he celebrates 10 years as a director, Anil reflects on his journey with immense gratitude. “From the moment I made my debut with Pataas, my dream came true. Every step since then has been beyond my expectations. The love and support from the audience have always guided me, and every film I create is a way to thank them. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has surpassed all expectations, crossing 100 crores in just six days and over 200 crores in one week. This success isn’t just mine—it’s a victory for the audience.”

For Anil, the true measure of success lies in the love and connection with the audience. “I consider myself a multi-millionaire when it comes to the love of the audience. With every film, my wealth in this regard grows, and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has only strengthened that belief. This film is more than just a hit—it’s a testament to the bond I share with viewers.”

Anil reveals that he drew inspiration from Jandhyala’s Hai Hai Nayaka to shape Bulli Raju’s character. “I’ve always been a huge admirer of Jandhyala’s films, particularly the sound effects in Hai Hai Nayaka. I took inspiration from that and designed Bulli Raju’s character for the OTT context. It’s gratifying to see how much the audiences are enjoying it.”

When asked about comparisons to the legendary EVV Satyanarayana, Anil humbly responds, “EVV is an absolute icon, and his films have had a profound impact on me since my childhood. To be compared to him is the highest compliment I could ever receive.”

Previous Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan
else

TRENDING

image
Compared To EVV Was Best Compliment: Anil Ravipudi
image
Real Reasons behind the Frequent IT Raids in Tollywood
image
Ram Gopal Varma announces SYNDICATE

Latest

image
Compared To EVV Was Best Compliment: Anil Ravipudi
image
Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan
image
AP Govt orders Judicial Inquiry on Tirupati stampede
image
Paradha Teaser Launch Event
image
Minister Nara Lokesh’s Busy Schedule at Davos

Most Read

image
Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan
image
AP Govt orders Judicial Inquiry on Tirupati stampede
image
Minister Nara Lokesh’s Busy Schedule at Davos

Related Articles

Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress