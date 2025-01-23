x
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela's Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Rashmika comments about her Retirement

Published on January 23, 2025 by nymisha

Rashmika comments about her Retirement

Rashmika Mandanna will portray Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the upcoming historical drama Chhaava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film’s trailer was launched in Mumbai, with the cast and crew members in attendance. Rashmika expressed gratitude for the opportunity and jokingly mentioned retiring after such a significant role. She said it was an honor to play Maharani Yesubai as a South Indian actress. The trailer deeply moved her, and she praised Vicky’s appearance in the film. Rashmika was surprised when she was offered the role, as she felt unqualified to portray such influential historical figures. However, she fully committed to Laxman’s vision for the character.

“Maharani Yesubai is the most privileged and I am happy to retire after this” told the Pushpa actress. Chhaava features a talented ensemble cast, with music composed by AR Rahman and production by Maddock Films. The movie is scheduled for release in theaters on February 14, 2025, just before the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19.

Anil Ravipudi: The Hit Machine without Breaks
