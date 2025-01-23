x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anil Ravipudi: The Hit Machine without Breaks

Published on January 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress
image
SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future
image
Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media
image
Third day of IT Raids in Tollywood

Anil Ravipudi: The Hit Machine without Breaks

Anil Ravipudi stands next to SS Rajamouli in delivering constant blockbusters. His debut film Pataas released ten years ago today and Anil Ravipudi completed ten years in Telugu cinema. What’s his biggest achievement is that he delivered eight super hit films in just ten years which is almost tough to achieve. Rajamouli has been delivering blockbusters but he is taking ample time to carve every film. But Anil Ravipudi is doing it with ease in a short span. Though some of the films directed by Anil Ravipudi ended up average, none of them are cost failures. Dil Raju produced most of the films directed by Anil and he earned big money through his films.

Anil Ravipudi’s recent film Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Mega blockbuster and the film was shot in 72 days on a strict budget. The makers are making huge profits out of the film. Anil Ravipudi will start working on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film script and the shoot commences in June. He has plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules and the film will have a Sankranthi 2026 release. Anil Ravipudi is one director who is working without breaks and is delivering hit films. One more interesting fact is that Anil Ravipudi’s remuneration has been affordable when compared to other Telugu directors. A rare achievement.

Next Ram Gopal Varma convicted in Cheque Bounce Case Previous Rashmika comments about her Retirement
else

TRENDING

image
SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra
image
Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media
image
Third day of IT Raids in Tollywood

Latest

image
Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress
image
SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future
image
Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media
image
Third day of IT Raids in Tollywood

Most Read

image
Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future
image
Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan

Related Articles

Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress