Anil Ravipudi: The Hit Machine without Breaks

Anil Ravipudi stands next to SS Rajamouli in delivering constant blockbusters. His debut film Pataas released ten years ago today and Anil Ravipudi completed ten years in Telugu cinema. What’s his biggest achievement is that he delivered eight super hit films in just ten years which is almost tough to achieve. Rajamouli has been delivering blockbusters but he is taking ample time to carve every film. But Anil Ravipudi is doing it with ease in a short span. Though some of the films directed by Anil Ravipudi ended up average, none of them are cost failures. Dil Raju produced most of the films directed by Anil and he earned big money through his films.

Anil Ravipudi’s recent film Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Mega blockbuster and the film was shot in 72 days on a strict budget. The makers are making huge profits out of the film. Anil Ravipudi will start working on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film script and the shoot commences in June. He has plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules and the film will have a Sankranthi 2026 release. Anil Ravipudi is one director who is working without breaks and is delivering hit films. One more interesting fact is that Anil Ravipudi’s remuneration has been affordable when compared to other Telugu directors. A rare achievement.