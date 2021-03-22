AP Govt orders Rs 1000 fine for not wearing mask

State Governments across the country are on high alert in the wake of rising Coronavirus infections. The AP Government has issued stern orders to the police department to collect a fine of Rs. 1,000 if anybody is found not wearing a face mask in towns and cities. The fine would be Rs. 500 in villages and rural areas. With this, it is clear that the wearing of virus face masks is compulsory in AP.

The Jagan Reddy regime is bringing these rules into effect from March 23. These decisions have been taken in the wake of the country-wide proactive steps being taken by the Central Government. Orders were issued for sanitisation of restaurants, dining places and halls every two years.

Special guidelines have been issued for observing Covid restrictions in factories, industries, public places, bus stands and all such places. The people have been asked to take precautions in view of the second wave of the epidemic spreading fast in different parts of the State. On its part, the Centre has also asked the institutions to encourage work from home wherever possible.

Also, the AP Government has given specific instructions for regular sanitisation of the RTC buses, transport vehicles, public places and so on.