Bigg boss 4 winner meets Megastar, says overwhelmed by his reception

Abijeeth wrote on his social media handle “The one and only BIGGEST BOSS, MEGASTAR. “Nenu chusanu nee first movie. I have seen you on screen. You Are Hero Material.”Thank You Sir for this . I will never forget these words. How can a man who has achieved the sky, be so down to Earth? Today, I met the most warm, loving, encouraging and beautiful person. He made me feel so comfortable, and I was completely blown away by how interested he was in the steps I am making, and I could see the genuine concern. I never expected to have such an open hearted and wonderful conversation with the best of the best in Telugu cinema, the BOSS himself. Your words of advice, guidance and counsel, are precious to me . Thank You Sir, for encouraging a youngster like me. Day Made !!”.

It is known news that Chiranjeevi is always keen on encouraging new comers and young talent. There are so many youngsters in the industry who say they are overwhelmed by Chiranjeevi receiving and appreciating them. Now Abijeeth also joins the club.