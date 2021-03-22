Jersey, Maharshi win National Awards

National Film Awards 2019 were announced today and the social media is full of congratulatory messages now! Coming to Tollywood, Maharshi and Jersey have won National Awards and made Indians proud!

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi has won the National Award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainer. Also, Choreographer Raju Sundaram won a National Award for Choreography the same film.

And Natural star Nani’s film ‘Jersey’ which has created a sensation in 2019 has won the National Award for Best Telugu Film. Besides Nani, director Gowtam Tinnanuri is also getting a lot of praises for making such a beautiful film.

List of National Film Award Winners (Telugu)

Ø Best Film & Choreography: Maharshi

Ø Best Telugu Film: Jersey

List of National Film Award Winners (Tamil)

Ø Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Ø Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Ø Best Music Director: D.Imman (Viswasam)

Ø Best film: Asuran (Vetrimaran)

Ø Best Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu (Ra.Parthipan)