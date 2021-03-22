KCR beats Jagan in salary hike for govt employees, teachers

Till the other day, the Telangana employees unions were praising Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for extending 27% salary hike for government employees and teachers in the form of IR (interim relief) as the implementation of new PRC fitment is getting delayed in AP.

But Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today (Monday) outsmarted Jagan by declaring higher PRC fitment for government employees and teachers in Telangana.

KCR declared 30% fitment (hike on basic salary) besides increasing the retirement age of employees, teachers from 58 years to 61 years.

The retirement age hike in Telangana is also one year higher over Andhra Pradesh, where the retirement age was hiked from 58 years to 60 years.

While Jagan extended 27% salary hike, KCR announced 30% salary hike saying that he wants to give more than what AP government is extending to its employees.

KCR’s latest move will put pressure on Jagan to announce similar PRC fitment as AP employees unions will start making similar demands from tomorrow.

Telangana has the benefit of bearing higher salaries being a revenue-surplus state but how could Jagan manage this in a revenue-deficit state is a big question.