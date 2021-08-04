AP govt rejects Justice NV Ramana’s mediation offer on Krishna water row

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday (today) rejected the offer made by Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana to mediate between AP and Telangana to resolve Krishna water row between both the States.

Justice Ramana made this offer on Monday while hearing a petition filed by AP government against TS government on Krishna water sharing.

Justice Ramana suggested both the States to settle disputes through talks amicably instead of approaching courts and offered to mediate for talks.

AP government sought time to tell its view on mediation offer till today.

When the case came up for hearing today, AP government rejected mediation offer and told Justice NV Ramana that it wants to resolve water disputes with Telangana through legal means.

With this Justice Ramana transfered the case to other bench saying he will not hear this case as he belongs to both AP and Telangana.

Though Centre requested Justice NV Ramana to hear this case, he refused to do so.