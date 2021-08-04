Analysis: Is SS Rajamouli ready for RRR Release?

SS Rajamouli is one director who carves out every project with perfection and takes ample time for the release. His next film RRR is announced for October 13th release and the makers assured double clarity on the release. Still, there are speculations that the film may not hit the screens on time due to the extensive post-production work involved. Rajamouli cross-checks every frame multiple times and he takes a minimum of three months time for the post-production work of his films. The shoot of RRR will be completed in August and he would have a maximum time of 45 days for the release of the film.

For a film like RRR, there should be a huge promotional plan and multiple events are to be held across the country. The film’s lead actors NTR and Ram Charan are not familiar with the major industries and hence the makers have to focus much on the promotions. A massive promotional plan is chalked out for two months initially. But the pandemic situation will not make it favorable for sure. Maharashtra and Kerala are reporting a huge number of cases and there are experts predicting the third wave from the end of August to October.

The major Bollywood market is yet to reopen on a full-fledged note. The distributors across the Telugu states are not ready to pay hefty prices for the rights until the ticket pricing issue in AP is yet to be resolved. Considering all these barriers, Rajamouli will have several challenges ahead to release RRR on October 13th. Hope all these issues would get resolved for RRR to get a smooth and wide theatrical release across the country.