AP govt relieves Telangana employees working in AP Secretariat!

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday (today) relieved Telangana employees working in AP Secretariat in Amaravathi.

The AP government issued orders relieving 49 employees to enable them to shift to their native state Telangana.

Telangana employees working in AP Secretariat were demanding for long to allow inter-state transfer since the bifurcation of AP in June 2014.

However, it could not materialise as the relations between Telangana and AP government were not good when TDP was ruling AP between from 2014 to 2019.

The political rivalry between then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM KCR has become an obstacle to make inter-state transfers.

However, after Jagan became CM, the relations between Telangana and AP government improved due to the closeness between Jagan and KCR.

In this backdrop, Telangana government recently made a request to AP government to relieve Telangana employee working in AP Secretariat.

The Jagan government accepted it and issued a GO to this effect on Thursday.

Telangana employees thanked Jagan for obliging their long-pending demand.