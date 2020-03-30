AP govt to use private medical colleges, hospitals for corona treatment

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to utilize all private medical colleges and hospitals as isolation wards as the number of corona positive cases in the state rose to 23.

Preparations are on to take control of all private medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh and use them to treat coronavirus cases. In a meeting held with the health ministry and other top level officials, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked collectors to ensure that all private medical college hospitals and other private hospitals are directed to place their premises with all available resources and man power at the disposal of the district collector as and when required.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the State government has the authority to take control of private medical establishments for providing medical facilities during a pandemic. The state government also requested these colleges to stop all outpatient services in tertiary hospitals that are attached to them and allocate all their resources for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The state government is now braced up for the treatment with isolation beds, adequate supply of personal protective gear, ventilators and trained staff to support positive cases

Addressing mediapersons, health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas known as Alla Nani said the medical community, including paramedics will be given necessary training in the direct management of the patients and in accordance with standard protocols will be conducted. Considering the nature of the disease, extreme care and professional approach will be adopted, he said.