Prabhas’ total donation stands at Rs 4.5 Cr

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is a man with a golden heart and stands simple, grounded when it comes to his public appearances. The actor donated Rs 4 crores for coronavirus outbreak. Rs 3 crores has been sent to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakhs each are for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. Now, Prabhas donated Rs 50 lakhs more for Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) which is aimed to serve the film workers of Telugu cinema.

CCC was formed to serve the daily wage workers with all the essential needs along with medical facilities. With several actors donating separately for CCC, Prabhas donated Rs 50 lakhs for CCC. With this, his total donations stand at Rs 4.5 crores. Prabhas is the only actor from Telugu cinema to donate such a huge amount during this crisis.