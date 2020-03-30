Maruthi’s family drama for Ram

Talented director Maruthi is an expert in directing minimum guarantee films. His comic timing worked big time for films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu. His last outing Prati Roju Pandaage is a family entertainer and ended up as one of the biggest hits in Maruthi’s career. The latest update is that Maruthi decided to direct Ram in his next and the film is said to be a family entertainer.

Ram whose last film Ismart Shankar is a mass entertainer and his next release Red too is a mass entertainer. Ram wanted to do a family drama in his next and Maruthi penned a family entertainer that suits Ram. UV Creations will bankroll this project that will start during the second half of this year.