AP Govt, YSRCP to make Jagan’s 50th birthday a grand event!

The ruling YSR Congress and the state government are geared up to make the 50th birthday of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a grand event across the state. The party and the government departments have lined up a series of programmes for the day.

From the government side, the education department had kept 4.6 lakh tabs to be given to the Class VIII students. In addition, the department is also ready to give another 60,000 tabs to the teachers who teach the Class VIII students.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would formally hand over these tabs to the students for which the state government is organising a public meeting at Yedlapalli of Tsundur mandal of Guntur district.

On its part, the YSR Congress has lined up several programmes across the 26 districts in the state for the day. The party had also planned a mega blood donation camp with a record collection of blood in one day. Last year, the party had collected 38,000 units of blood marking the 49th birthday of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Besides this blood donation, the party had also lined up cake cutting and free meals programmes in the state.

However, the opposition is blaming the chief minister and the ruling party for misusing the administration and the government exchequer to celebrate the chief minister’s birthday. While TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had accused the government officials of wasting the public money, YSR Congress rebel MP, Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleged that the ruling party was forcefully organising blood donation camps by drawing youth.