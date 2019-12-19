AP High Court admits plea against Jagan’s three capitals proposal

A petition seeking withdrawal of the decision to set up three Capitals was filed by farmers in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. The petition prayed for continuation of the Capital construction at Amaravati.

Admitting the petition, the High Court adjourned hearing in the case for four weeks. The High Court issued notices to the government and the CRDA asking them to file counters,according to sources.

In their petition, the farmers strongly opposed Jagan’s move to set up three capitals for AP saying that it’s detrimental to the interests of AP.

Farmers urged the court to direct Jagan to continue Amaravati as the only capital.

They said thousands of farmers had given their valuable fertile lands for construction of Amaravati capital city keeping in view the interests and future of AP and AP people. They alleged that Jagan was deliberately diluting Amaravati capital city for political reasons by creating two more capitals.

They said Amaravati will lose its relevance as AP capital if Secretariat and High Court are moved out of Amaravati to Vizag and Kurnool.