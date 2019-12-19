Nithiin Power Peta Confirmed!

It is known that, Nithiin accepted to do a film titled Power Peta with Chaitanya Krishna. Latest update is producers of People’s Media Factory who produced Venky Mama will be pooling resources for Power Peta which will be made as two part series. They gave the clarity that, there will be conclusion to the each part.

The regular shoot of Power Peta will commence from February in 2020. By the time, Nithiin will mostly complete all the three projects he’s doing right now. Presently, he’s starring in Bheeshma, Chadarangam and Rang De. After wrapping up Power Peta, he’ll immediately start Telugu remake of Hindi hit Andhadhun under his home production.