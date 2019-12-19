Naga Chaitanya to shoot for two projects simultaneously

Young actor Naga Chaitanya is rushed with a series of projects and he is struggling much to pick the best ones among them. He is busy with the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story which will hit the screens during summer 2020. Naga Chaitanya hasn’t taken a break and he is occupied with enough work. After completing the shoot of Love Story, Naga Chaitanya is in plans to take a break for two months. He will participate in the promotions of Love Story after a short trip with his family.

Naga Chaitanya already gave his nod for Parasuram and the pre-production work of the film is currently on. Naga Chaitanya along with his father Nagarjuna will feature in Bangarraju and the project is expected to start from June 2020. Naga Chaitanya is in plans to shoot for both these projects simultaneously from June. Naga Chaitanya is also in talks for a couple of other projects which will be finalized soon.