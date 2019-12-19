Jagan is afraid of Amit Shah: Ex minister

BJP senior leader and former minister Ravela Kishore Babu asked the Amaravati farmers not to worry much about the ruling YCP’s statements on the multiple capital cities. He said that the BJP AP leaders are going to complain to Amit Shah about the thoughtless activities of CM Jaganmohan Reddy that will crush not just capital but the entire state. Ravela said that Jagan Reddy is very much afraid of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for obvious reasons. Shah will be informed about the splitting up of Andhra Capital into three capital cities.

Ravela said that the BJP is totally opposed to the shifting of the Capital City out of Amaravati. Nobody would allow if Jaganmohan Reddy does injustice to the farmers. If YSR son wants to crush the TDP leaders and Chandrababu Naidu, he should confront them politically but not like this. Political harassment of farmers and local people is not acceptable. Ravela said that the BJP national leadership will not accept this kind of crippling of the capital and the state. Modi-Shah are always for positive development but not political vendetta and narrow mindedness.