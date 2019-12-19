Megastar turns Chief Guest for Mahesh

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming mass entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru is hitting the screens this Sankranthi. Anil Ravipudi is the director and the entire shoot of the film got wrapped up yesterday. The makers already announced that a grand pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru will take place on January 5th in LB Stadium, Hyderabad. The latest update says that Megastar Chiranjeevi will attend the grand event as Chief Guest.

The makers specially invited Chiranjeevi for the grand event and Chiranjeevi already gave his nod. The promotional activities of Sarileru Neekevvaru are happening at a fast pace currently. The post-production works too reached the final stages. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju are the producers. Sarileru Neekevvaru releases on January 11th 2020 during Sankranthi.