AP High Court faults Jagan Govt on SEC Ramesh issue

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has found fault with the Jaganmohan Reddy government once again. The court asked the government to file its counter on why it has not reinstated Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner as per its earlier order. Ramesh Kumar petitioned the High Court saying that its orders for his reinstatement were not being implemented by the YCP government. It amounted to the contempt of court. The Supreme Court has also not stayed the reinstatement.

The High Court took strong objection to the AP government’s attitude. The court asked Ramesh Kumar to meet and submit a representation to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The court clarified that as per its earlier orders, the Governor has got all the powers to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as the SEC. The High Court said since the Supreme Court did not give stay, its orders would remain in force. Ramesh Kumar advocate pointed out that the government went to the Supreme Court three times but stay was not issued.

Already, Ramesh Kumar wrote a letter to the Governor saying that he should instruct the government to reappoint him as SEC. There has been no response from them. But now, the High Court has ordered that the Governor has all the powers to reinstate Ramesh Kumar. Analysts say that if the Governor does not act on this latest court order, it will lead to another constitutional crisis.