Atrocities case against YCP leaders for attacking Dalit judge

Following all-round criticism, the Andhra Pradesh Police have come down by a step and filed an SC, ST atrocities case against Venkata Reddy and Shankara Reddy for attacking Dalit judge Ramakrishna. They are both followers of the YSRCP. Initially, the Chittoor police refused to take any action and instead advised the judge not to confront the ruling party leaders. On his part, the Dalit judge has alleged that Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his relatives were behind the attack.

The Dalit judge complaint was not even received by the police. But, the whole opposition including the TDP have launched a massive campaign against the injustice. The TDP even demanded the dismissal of Minister Peddireddy. Also, the Opposition leaders narrated how the Dalit judge has been fighting a lone battle against Peddireddy and his relatives who included a former High Court judge CV Naraguna Reddy.

The miscreants went in a Karnataka registration vehicle and injured the Dalit judge at his house using bricks and iron rods. As the Opposition brought full details of the judge’s story, the police had no choice but to register FIR. Series of YCP attacks on Dalits came to light. They included Dr Sudhakar, Dr Anitha Rani, ex MP Harsha Kumar, Mahasena Rajesh, etc.

Usually, the ruling party uses atrocities cases against the opposition. But, these days, it has turned reverse. The ruling YCP leaders are getting involved in attacks on Dalits and getting slapped with cases. These cases are creating a sensation as it is concerning the prestige of senior most and highly influential minister Peddireddy in Jagan Cabinet.