Tamannaah’s next to have a digital release

Milky beauty Tamannaah completed the shoot of ‘That is Mahalakshmi’ long ago but the film failed to hit the screens. The film is the remake of Bollywood blockbuster Queen and was made in all the four South Indian languages with different actresses in the lead roles. Neelakanta was the director initially and he walked out of the project after the shoot was half done.

Prashanth Varma completed the project last year but the film failed to release due to various reasons. The makers are now in talks with the OTT giant Amazon Prime for a digital release soon. The talks are in advanced stages and the final call will be taken this week. All the four versions of the remake are expected to have a digital release soon. The makers will make an official announcement once the deal is closed.