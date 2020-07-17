Allu Sirish misses ‘posing in front of mirror’ in gym

Telugu actor Allu Sirish says more than the gym, he misses posing in front of large mirrors.

Sirish took to the stories feature of his verified Instagram account, where he posted a mirror selfie taken in a gym.

On the picture, he wrote: “More than the gym I miss posing in front of large mirrors.”

Earlier this month, Sirish, who is the brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, shared a glimpse of his South Indian bachelor starter pack on social media.

He shared a photograph of ready-to-eat sambhar rice and pongal meals and wrote “South Indian Bachelor Starter Pack”.

He then shared an image of his Indian made toiletries and urged everyone to “go vocal for local”.

Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film “Gouravam”, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film “ABCD: American Born Confused Desi”.

Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.

