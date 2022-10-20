AP high court notice to govt on Amaravati farmers yatra

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its response on the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra. The court took up hearing on the farmers’ petition which alleged that the ruling YSR Congress leaders and the state government were creating problems for them to proceed further in the yatra.

The court asked the state government what problems that it found with the padayatra of the farmers.

The government told the court that though the court permitted only 600 farmers to participate in the padayatra, there were more people added to the yatra. The advocate for the farmers told the court that people in the neighbouring villages were joining them extending support to them. Their supporters were joining the yatra in every village, the advocate said.

The court asked the state government to give its reply to the petition and posted the case for hearing on Friday. The court also wanted the farmers to file a clear reply to the court on the padayatra and the number of people participating in the padayatra.

The court wanted the state government to ensure that the padayatra is conducted peacefully. The court said that it would not accept any violations of the orders issued by the court earlier.

The padayatra is facing opposition from the supporters of the three capitals. The supporters were holding black flags and releasing black balloons to the Amaravati farmers and in support of three capitals.

The ruling YSR Congress had also sponsored a joint action committee to take forward the three capitals issue. The JAC had already held a massive rally in Visakhapatnam in support of three capitals, particularly the declaration of Visakhapatnam as the executive capitals.