AP High Court rejects 59.85 per cent local polls quota

As expected, the AP High Court set aside the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s order giving 59.85 per cent reservations for BC, SC and STs in the local body elections. The AP GO was rejected based on the Supreme Court’s earlier order that the quantum of total reservations should not be more than 50 per cent. The Apex Court is in force for a long time now but the YCP government went ahead and issued the excess reservations GO.

From the beginning, it was in rumours that the AP government wants to delay the local body polls somehow. As per its expectations, the court rejected the reservations GO. The court asked the government to give new proposals for BC reservations within a month’s time. There is curiosity in political circles as to what new direction Jagan Circar would take on local body polls.

Meanwhile, the Opposition TDP leaders are saying that the YCP government is deliberately creating litigations in order to avoid the local body elections altogether. CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s rule of demolitions, cancellations and destructions has created very negative feelings against the YCP. Because of this, TDP says that Jagan Reddy is literally scared of facing local body elections. Chandrababu Naidu is appealing already to the AP voters to reject YCP completely and show their disappointment with Jagan Circar’s oppressive policies.