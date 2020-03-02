First Look: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film is the remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink. The film is titled Vakeel Saab and is directed by Sriram Venu. The makers unveiled the first look poster and the title of the movie today. Pawan is spotted in stylish attire with a thick beard in the look. He plays a lawyer in this court drama that is under shoot. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Prakash Raj will be playing other crucial roles.

Thaman is composing the music and the film is announced for May 15th release. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are jointly producing this film. Pawan Kalyan will complete shooting for his part by the mid of April.