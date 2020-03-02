Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram from Uppena: A Fisherman’s Lovestory

Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are making their debut with Uppena and the film is hitting the screens this summer. The film marks the debut of Buchi Babu Sana, a protege of Sukumar. The first single ‘Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram’ has been released today and DSP comes out with a fresh and melodious tune. Krithi Shetty looks stunning in the single.

Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram is a true romantic number which is beautifully composed by DSP and is penned by Shreemani. The song is set in the situation of a youngster who goes for his loved girl. The visuals are decent and Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram is a decent number that lives up the expectations. The film is mostly shot across the coastal region of East Godavari district. Vaisshnav Tej plays a fisherman in the film. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena is slated for April 2nd release.